Our country has a problem. We are fighting to be healthy because of the virus which is all around us. It is more vital than our democracy, which we are. Who started it should be caught and punished, but we don’t know who.
It is our enemy who doesn’t want God here. Let us unite and defeat the coronavirus. It is destroying our life. Do what you can to let our people live. Because of the coronavirus, we live by different rules. Wear a mask, follow the rules. Do we want to live? It should be our number one desire.
We still need to choose a good man for the presidency.
