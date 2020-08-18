The Democrats have picked the VP candidate. So look at the cast of characters you will have on the stage at the convention.
Uncle Joe, who sniffs and fondles ladies in his own way and who has a son who slept with his dead brother’s wife before he was cold. That must make a nice family reunion.
Then the king of perverts Mr. Bill Clinton — good buddies with a Jeffery Epstein.
Then you have Hillary who allowed her husband to do what he did best.
Then Kamala Harris herself who as AG ran on a tough stance of going after sexual predators and led the charge against Brett Kavanagh. But she failed to prosecute any Catholic priests during her reign in power. She let hundreds of innocent victims down, but took in thousands of dollars of mysterious donations thought to be tied to the church. And she has a little history with Willie B.
Do you really want them to lead and tell the country what moral code we should live our life by?
I will take Trump any day.
