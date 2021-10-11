Who do you go to when your rights are threatened or violated? What office has the ultimate authority to protect our basic liberties, be it freedom of speech, assembly, from illegal search and seizure, rights of property and privacy, to bear arms, matters of faith and equality of treatment at the hands of the public or a government agent like the police, IRS or FBI? A Supreme Court ruling gives that authority to your elected county sheriff and his/her deputies.
The 1997 U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Mack/Printz vs. U.S., “The Federal Government may not compel the states to enact or enforce a federal regulatory program.” The ruling includes “local or municipal authorities … within their respective spheres.”
Historically, county sheriffs “won the west” by establishing law and order as the pioneers settled it. Life was simpler then, and so was the law. It was easier to determine what was right and wrong than it is in today’s complex, rapidly changing techno-society. To address that challenge, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association was founded to educate and help sheriffs across the nation to understand and better execute their oaths of office to protect and defend the United States Constitution and citizens.
Thus, we the people have a rational moral imperative to support the office of county sheriff. That goes beyond encouragement to include educating ourselves and electing constitutional sheriffs — people who fully understand the oath they’ve sworn to uphold. (standupforliberty.com).
