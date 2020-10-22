No life is worth losing to driver distraction. In South Dakota, there were 920 distracted-related crashes with three deaths in 2019, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Nationwide, nearly 3,000 people are killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, contributing to the 36,560 lives lost to crashes on U.S. roadways in 2018. There is no text message or Snapchat worth reading or sending when injuring or killing someone is the potential cost.
Distractions include more than texting. Anything that diverts attention from driving — eating and drinking, adjusting navigation, talking to other passengers, or talking or texting on the phone — can result in tragedy.
Despite what some drivers may think, hands-free is not risk-free. Even with your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel, you are not safe unless your mind focuses on the drive. Looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk of a crash.
Drivers should always stay focused and avoid anything that diverts attention. Be sure to actively scan the road, use mirrors, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists. Enlist passengers’ help as a “designated texter.” Ask them to answer your calls and texts.
Plain and simple — focused drivers save lives. AAA urges all drivers to pay attention and focus on the road during this National Distracted Driving Awareness month and all year long. For information, visit AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted.
