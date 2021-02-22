Please look outside. In this arctic cold do you see much wind? How much solar heat gain do you notice?
Yet despite hundreds of years of available natural gas, the use of which has reduced our CO2 emissions more than any other country, our “politicians” are using this cold and the rolling blackouts to promote the “all of the above energy” mantra, meaning they want MORE wind and solar and therefore more rolling blackouts such as occurred in California this summer.
Welcome to the Green New Deal. We get what we vote for.
