I am writing in regard to the Press & Dakotan article from Feb. 1, “New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund.” I’m responding to some of Meyer’s quotes from the article.
• “We want to preserve that opportunity with money intended for candidates, ...The money will be given for candidates and not any other purpose,”
The PAC was formed in late November. If this PAC money is for candidates, why was it not given to candidates for the elections in early November? And what did Meyer think a new board was going to do with the money?
• “We did this (PAC) before the meeting (where they elected new officers). We weren’t reacting to anything,” he said. “We just thought it was prudent to put aside the funds, that it was a good move.”
The president of the YCR sent out an email calling for a meeting on Nov. 21. One agenda item was to “elect officers.” This meeting was abruptly canceled because the meeting’s location was “not ADA compliant,” even though this had been the location for monthly meetings for quite some time. No new meeting was called to elect officers until Jan. 16.
• “Meyer said he had no firm idea why the three men lost their Yankton County GOP leadership roles.”
The people voting became suspicious AFTER reading the excuse used to cancel the meeting in November with no other reason offered. Our beloved, local “South Dakota Tradition” is not ADA compliant? C’mon man!
