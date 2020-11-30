Growing up on a farm prior to REA, I learned at an early age that wind is not a reliable power source. Our farm, like most, had a windmill to pump water for our livestock. Due to the wind’s unreliability, a storage tank was left filled even when it wasn’t windy. When REA came to rural areas, farmers started to replace their windmills with a pump jack and electric motor so they wouldn’t have to depend on reliable wind. Windmills on farms are now a part of history.
We live on the north side of Avon and can see several wind turbines from our living room. Today (Nov. 12) is the third day the blades have not turned. Last week, we were harvesting and sometimes they were turning very slowly (no wind) and often they were not turning at all.
Is this the electric supply we will leave for the next generation? Since wind doesn’t provide reliable energy, why are wind parks built? Warren Buffet, the third richest person in the U.S., said publicly, “The only reason I build wind parks is for the tax credit.” When someone pays less, the rest of us pay more. Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to fail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.