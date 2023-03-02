Whenever I think of heart attacks, I get sad because it can cause a lot of issues in life with your body and health. My great-grandma had a heart attack last year, and trust me, when I found out I was crying. Some people may not survive heart attacks, which is really sad.
Luckily, my great-grandma survived, but it did affect her life. Now, she has to take certain pills every day, which could sometimes be hard because she could forget or just not feel like taking them and be too tired. It also could cost a lot, but insurance could hopefully cover that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.