I was in Yankton over the Fourth of July weekend and was appalled by the display of what I think was a very misguided attempt of patriotism.
At West City Limits Road and 23rd Street were two flag streamers supporting former President Trump and vulgar references to current President Biden. First of all, there is no place for such public display of foul language. Secondly, Trump cannot be associated with patriotism; in fact, he exemplifies absolute unpatriotic behavior. He almost single-handedly destroyed our republic by perpetuating lies about a stolen election, instigated an insurrection, dishonored the respected tradition of the peaceful transition of power and disgraced our great country by those and current actions.
