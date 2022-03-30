Regarding Jay Williams’ Letter to the Editor, March 11, 2022, Press & Dakotan:
I’d like to see this guy pull his head out of the sand and see the real world. The “disgraced president” — to use his words — had the respect of the world. Stable fuel prices and natural gas prices, 2% inflation now 10%, southern border under control now chaos, also the lowest unemployment rate for Blacks and Latinos in history. He tried to run the country as a business and not a socialist nation throwing money we don’t have at everything.
As for our governor — did she lock down the state and impose a mask mandate? No, she left it up to the people and businesses to do what they thought best for themselves. Sure, some people died, but the majority of them would have died anyway from illnesses. As for troops going to the border, that was a good thing. The border patrol is outmanned and outgunned. How many gang members and how many tons of drugs have come across the border since the border opened up?
The list goes on and on. Stop and think.
