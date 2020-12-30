My wife and I would like to give a big thank you and shout out to the City of Yankton Solid Waste workers who collected our garbage Wednesday, Dec. 23. They worked through the severe blizzard raging that day. Their work was by far above and beyond the call of duty.
There are many workers who have to work in these severe conditions. We think of Fire and Rescue workers, law enforcement, city street workers, DOT workers, electrical utility linemen, farmers and many more who I failed to mention.
Our salute to all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.