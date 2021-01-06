In my opinion football is the best sport. The Nebraska Huskers are my favorite college football team because it was my Grandpa’s favorite team!
I like football because it gives you the opportunity to meet new people. Another benefit of football is, it conditions your body. It can make you tired, but that’s only because you work hard. On top of meeting new people, if you work hard enough you can get a scholarship for being a good player.
Football is important to me because I like being competitive. Sometimes it even helps me get rid of bad energy. I think football helps me become a better person in life.
These are some of my reasons for liking football. GO BIG RED!!!
