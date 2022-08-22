One has to wonder why the city of Yankton has not yet filed a timely audit report with the Department of Legislative Audit per SDCL 4-2-17, for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Strange that we should have to find this out in the legal notice posted in the Press & Dakotan (Aug. 17, 2022) by the State Department of Legislative Audit, with a threat of penalty for not doing so.
I know that there are certain things that happen in local government that are not always “kosher” and this is just one of them. I believe the city administration, at the very least, owes the citizens a forthright honest, respectful, and truthful written explanation of their audit and the deficiencies within it, and the failure to file it in a timely manner. To do so might remove some of the animosity that exists toward the city for their lack of true government transparency and very limited public input into the governance of this community.
