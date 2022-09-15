This is regarding the closure of Heart Rehab and the Pulmonary Care Unit at the Avera Wellness Center. To whoever made this decision, it is heartbreaking and wrong. Avera is known for excellent patient care. This is not living up to that standard. They have now deserted people who are dependent on aftercare and ongoing therapy for radical and life-threatening trauma and illness. Some will have to travel to other places (having someone to drive them, stay with them and bring them home again.)
These people have had excellent care from an outstanding staff who have cared for each of them with love, compassion and outstanding work ethic. What a waste.
