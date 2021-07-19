One thing is for sure — nobody likes the new zoning ordinance being proposed by (Yankton County) Commission Chair Cheri Loest. Some farmers I have spoken to say the new rules are much too complex and impossible to understand. Yankton County residents don’t like the idea of being completely taken out of the notification process for CAFOs or the loss of ability to publicly comment on many zoning projects. I still have not heard a reason for why Cheri Loest thinks it is a good idea to eliminate public input on zoning.
Maybe that is the reason that our planning commission voted against recommending the “Loest Ordinance.” Even though the planning commission did not recommend approval of the “Loest Ordinance,” the county, led by Chairman Loest, again overturned the planning commission and chose to push it through anyway.
In her last article, Loest mentioned that special permitted uses are used with road signs so they should be fine to use for CAFOs. Well, I have news for her: Comparing road signs with CAFOs is not even close to the same thing. If a road sign is improperly sited, it can be moved. If a CAFO is improperly sited with a “special permitted use,” it could negatively impact many residents of Yankton County, the lake area, and even the residents of the City of Yankton. This is the exact reason we need to maintain public notices and input on zoning projects.
I ask the County Commission to reject the “Loest Ordinance” and work with the planning commission (and not against) on rules that will protect the safety, health and welfare of Yankton County, and not sell our future away on hogs to feed the Communist Chinese.
If this ordinance does pass, I intend to take it to a vote of the people, where it will be defeated.
