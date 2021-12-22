I want to recognize the following CAFO operators in Bon Homme County were recognized for their outstanding management and good neighbor attitude when managing their Confined Animal Feeding Operations.
• Fred & Virginia Kubal, Outstanding Beef Finishing CAFO, Scotland;
• Bon Homme Colony Dairy Outstanding Dairy CAFO, Tabor;
• Gary and Diane Kriz & Ryan and Shelby Kriz, Outstanding Swine CAFO, Tyndall;
• Sam and Kristina Hajek, Outstanding Swine CAFO, Tyndall.
These Bon Homme County CAFO operators are doing things right in CAFO production and it is only fitting that they be honored with this recognition.
