I think that Stewart School is an amazing school to go to. There are a lot of kind kids and teachers.
There are also a lot of fun things you can do when you get into fourth and fifth grade. In fourth grade, you can start orchestra, and in fifth grade, you can start band. I also think we have a great library and librarian. When you go to the library there are a lot of books to choose from and if you want a specific book you can just ask our kind librarian, Mrs. Bergeson and she will find the book you want.
