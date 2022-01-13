Such a pleasant surprise on Christmas Day: I had dinner at JoDean’s and the waitress took my sales slip. I thought she had to change something. Well, she never brought it back. I went to pay, and the lady said it was paid for. I was in shock. She said it was a Secret Santa. He did not want me to know who he was.
I thank you so much. That meant a lot. There are still good people in this world. Thanks again.
