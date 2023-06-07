The American Legion Auxiliary would like to thank Hy-Vee, Ace, and Bomgaars for allowing us to hold our annual poppy campaign at their business.
Also, a thank you to all the workers and a special thank you to all the people who so generously donated to our campaign.
