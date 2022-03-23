We would like to publicly thank and recognize the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy Company, and the Yankton Ambulance Crew who responded to the emergency at our home in the early morning hours of March 12. Without your quick response and expertise, we could have easily lost our home.
It is great to live in a community where we have such wonderful services and caring public servants.
