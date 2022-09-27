The 24th annual Chan Gurney Municipal Airport breakfast was held on Sept. 18 in Crop Dusters’ hangar and attended by 469 people. Ten aircraft flew in for the event (one from Minnesota, seven from South Dakota, seven from Nebraska). Low visibility in the Brookings-Madison-Sioux Falls-Tea area and in western Iowa prevented some pilots from flying to Yankton.
The breakfast was hosted by the Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA), which has 95 members. The event was a fund-raising event for various YRAA projects including flight training scholarships, Aerospace Career Education Camp scholarships, and Young Eagles Rallies. The breakfast was sponsored by the YRAA, Crop Dusters (Brian & Kameron Gradert, use of hangar, tables, chairs), Yankton Fire Department (100-cup coffee maker). Advertising was provided by KYNT, KVHT, WNAX, MidContinent Communications, Bluepeak, The Observer, Yankton Press & Dakotan and Yankton Chamber of Commerce, and Larry’s Heating & Cooling and Explorers Federal Credit Union for advertising on their electronic marquees.
