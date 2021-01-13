I feel that we should all be kind.
I think we should be kind, because when we are mean all it does is make things worse. Being kind can be as simple as smiling at someone even if it’s up under a mask, saying to someone, opening a door for someone or even giving someone a compliment.
I’m not saying that you have to do this every time you see somebody, but do it as often as you can because somebody may be having a bad day and giving them a compliment will lighten their day.
Also, when you do a kind thing it not only makes the other person feel good, but it makes you feel good, too.
I believe that if we can do this it will not only make Yankton a friendlier town but it can make the world a friendlier place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.