“With respect to their relationship to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to America’s founding principles of liberty and equality, as stated in the Declaration of Independence.”
This sentence from House Bill 1337 may soon become part of South Dakota state law impacting all of our public school districts so it is important that we understand what it means. This is a difficult task because it has been artfully phrased to be misleading.
The phrase “anything other than” means in this case means that racism is a failure to live up to our founding principles.
The author chose to present this point to you in a poorly constructed bowl of what I call word salad. We are only human. We find it difficult to parse out the meaning of negatively worded statements, so we falsely interpret them as positive. Throwing in some awkward grammar and an excess of words further befuddles readers.
Don’t feel bad. It took me several careful readings to get the true meaning of the phrase. If you don’t get it at first, stay with it.
The important thing to do is to contact your state representatives ASAP and ask them to reject House Bill 1337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.