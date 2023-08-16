A group of veterans are raising an interesting point. The military teaches life skills that have helped them become successful. Many successful people have served in the military where they learned discipline, self-control, leadership, special skills, loyalty and personal growth that made them valuable assets to our economy and society.
The wonderful programs for disabled veterans of all types have often made us think that veterans are all “victims.”
