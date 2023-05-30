On June 1, 2023, Jerry Oster will retire from our Big Friend WNAX radio as News Director. For 49 years Jerry has gotten up at 4 a.m. to get to the studio to get his work done. Despite this and many other challenging issues as news director he and his wife Cheryl (who also retired this spring) have always made time for their family.
Jerry’s integrity, when it comes to reporting the news of the state, region and nation is above reproach. We did not see him ad-libbing his personal views or any certain political or special interest groups’ “spin” on the story. He reported the facts and if, by chance, he made an error, he was quick to correct it. His wit, dry humor and straight-guy approach when bantering with the other announcers at WNAX served him and his listeners well.
I remember well calling Jerry one morning about a possible news story. I would wait until after 6 a.m. to call. His dry humor came through when he asked why I was calling so late in the morning. Sure enough, I called the next time about six months later at 4:30 a.m. and he answered!
Dedication to doing a good job with just the facts is the norm for Jerry Oster, in a profession that is getting more and more sensationalized and polarized. Clearly, some other “so-called news folks” put their twist in a news item. That clearly is not news.
Jerry was also a teacher in many respects. He made it very clear one should always write “news release” on their newsworthy items instead of “press release”! The news is not just disbursed in our beloved newspapers but also on radio and television.
Thank you, Jerry, for your 49 years of professionalism, integrity and respect in the news industry. Enjoy your retirement. You certainly have earned it.
