We owe a debt of gratitude to Liz Cheney of Wyoming (R) for her tenacity. She, like all of our elected officials, took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and put all of her chips on the table. She sought the truth of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by domestic terrorists wherever it took us, and she is paying a steep price for being a patriot. Though this Democrat disagrees with Cheney on many issues, I look forward to seeing her regain a prominent position in government.
Good governance requires an exchange of ideas, and she will not shrink from expressing herself. Serving the people requires searching for the root cause of each issue followed by bold action to resolve it, a job which she obviously won’t shrink from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.