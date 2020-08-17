Some say women have come a long ways. But the reality is that women are still sexual slaves, whose bodies are controlled by the Church and then the State.
The basis of freedom starts with your own body and your right to have it, and then control it. For women that kind of freedom has never existed.
Why do most Churches still deny a woman the right to lead? Why do most governments challenge a woman’s right to choose?
Until those questions no longer need to be asked, women will continue to be sexual slaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.