This is a reply to the negative online commenters on the editorial, “Health-Care Workers and Mental Health” (Press & Dakotan, Sept. 1).
I see a lot of complaining from the above commenters but no suggestion of a strategy. We have gotten pretty good at placing our health-care works into a category of a candle burning from both ends. It won’t be long and those two burning ends will meet and leave us with healthcare workers who have burned out. If we let that happen ... we all lose.
This pandemic has produced some medical personnel who can no longer handle the demands and the stress and walk away from their careers just to survive. God love those who stay because they are sacrificing more for us than we will ever know. Many young people shy away from a career in healthcare because this pandemic has developed doubts in them that they will have the energy, strength or endurance to handle the demands and the stress. God love those who step forward and take on the challenge.
What can we do? We can stop complaining and start being smart. Get vaccinated and wear a mask when out and about to slow down the spread. But, because we know not everyone will choose to be smart by masking up and get vaccinated, there is one more huge step we must take.
We need to take care of our healthcare workers and do everything we can to reduce burning the candle at both ends. We have to assist in finding ways to ensure “down time” for these great people to help them to get rest, have time for themselves and to rejuvenate to continue to fight this pandemic. (It’s not about money it’s about well-being).
I’m just an old guy saying “spend less time and energy on whining and complaining and spend more time and energy on solving the problem.”
In a hundred years people won’t care what your opinion was on wearing a mask or getting vaccinated. They will care about what you did to solve the problem. Make that your claim to greatness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.