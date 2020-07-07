Regarding the COVID-19 situation, we know that a virus spreads more slowly in states with sparse populations, but all it takes is one person, whether a resident who has traveled out of state or someone just traveling through town that has the virus and doesn’t know it yet. If that person goes into a business without wearing a mask, they could infect many people. I’ve gone to a store and forgot my mask on the front seat a few times, but it gets easier as days go by.
That’s why, as I’ve said on social media many weeks ago, that all businesses should have their employees wear masks out of concern, the safety and the respect for their customers. Also, all businesses except bars and restaurants should have a sign on their door that reads: “NO SHIRT. NO SHOES. NO MASK. NO SERVICE.”
