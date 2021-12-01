A clarification of the Oct. 19 letter:
Did Ms. Noem advocate vaxxing? April 5, she got a COVID shot and said, “I’m trusting people to do the right thing.” Was that the encouraging word? July 30, with COVID rates skyrocketing, she said “she had no plans to ratchet up the message to COVID vaccines.”
I believe in democracy. With new info every day, we lost it on Jan. 6. A few stalwart folks saved democracy. A “throw-off scent” is “socialism” while the Trump supporters move toward fascism. From Thune, Rounds, Noem, racism toward Mr. Obama to Trump’s racial put-downs and involvement in Jan. 6 to school board and election committee threats to MAGA threats toward Congress votes, words matter. We’re in war-like times.
I believe in decency. “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” How is it that folks go to hate of a different view, race or religion? “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer.” Racism is hate. Belittling folks signals great insecurity. We are told to love by Jesus. Love is the opposite of hate. Most religions condemn hate. What religion are you?
I believe in discipleship and following Jesus. “Whoever wants to be great among you must become the servant of all.” That means carrying the burdens of others. It means not “lording” over others. Jesus talks about love for God and Neighbor — as self. Jesus is the truth. How can we support the Big Lie/lies of politicians, social media and Fox News?
Love of democracy, decency and discipleship are very important to me. We wouldn’t have dreamed of lies, violence, threats, lawlessness 30 years ago. I wouldn’t have dreamed of saying to D.C. people “Thou shalt not lie, kill or steal.” It’s necessary today! How about “old time” democracy, decency and discipleship? All of us together can reach for the stars — higher than 30 years ago!
