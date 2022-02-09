I think baseball is the best sport out of all sports. Baseball is fun and an active sport. I think that boys should play, but they don’t have to. I think baseball is an unbelievable sport to play because it’s hard to learn and you have to spend a lot of time practicing on baseball.
I am a part of a baseball family and it’s fun being a part of one. Baseball in my opinion is very important because that’s my favorite sport.
In baseball, there are many Hall of Famers that I know of. I have a Hall of Famer in my family. I think that’s cool because he was in the MLB. In baseball I think it’s a good thing to be in activities.
