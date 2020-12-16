Dear South Dakotans,
I am fortunate to live in a community in the Pacific Northwest where my neighbors where masks in public settings and keep physically distanced from one another. That means that I can lead a pretty normal life — aside from indoor dining — because of the kind of mutual respect shown.
While I can appreciate that many of you do not wear masks as a kind of badge of honor, you are also choosing to use your freedom to harm your neighbors, potentially. Initially infection mostly impacted urban areas with lots of international travel so the risk of transmitting COVID was very low in your state. But COVID knows no boundaries, so it was going to reach you eventually. Your COVID death rate is now one of the highest globally.
In a few months vaccines will be available. But I would like to ask you to think about protecting your neighbors, friends, and families in the meantime. It’s the very least you all can do.
