I strongly believe healthcare workers are the best!!! They help everybody, even when they know that their health is at risk.
Healthcare workers will do all they can to make their patient healthy again.
Healthcare workers aren’t just doctors — they are also CNA’s, nurses, workers at nursing homes and many more.
These are the reasons I think healthcare workers are HEROES!
