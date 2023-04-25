Rookie Rep. Julie Auch’s campaign against conservation easements continues. Last week, she asked Yankton County commissioners to pass a resolution opposing the America the Beautiful proposal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. Now, her April 21 Press and Dakotan column opposes the right of property owners to protect their land through Conservation Easements. The widely supported “30x30 Initiative” seeks to address biodiversity decline and climate change by protecting more natural areas, and to increase access to nature for American communities. Most of the 30% is already public lands, but private property owners can also help.
Since Auch is now a District 18 representative, it would be good if she would at least get her facts straight. She somehow distorts the right of private landowners to protect their land for future generations into a “federal government land grab.”
