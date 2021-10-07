I agree with Gov. Noem that Attorney General Ravnsborg should resign, or be impeached. An ordinary citizen who fools with a cellphone while driving, swerves off the road and kills a man would likely be sitting in jail, not in the top cop spot. But Ravnsborg should not go alone. The governor should go with him.
Because Noem has put “personal freedom” above public responsibility and leadership, hundreds more South Dakotans have needlessly died of Covid.
We don’t know what Noem and Trump insider Lewandowski have done in their frequent meetings, but we do know she’s spent more time jetting the country in self-promotion, raising cash for herself and other right-wing candidates, and railing on Fox News than she’s spent working for us.
Noem appointed a committee of educators and others to define social studies curriculum standards, then gutted their honest assessment of our history, including the mistreatment of Native citizens. Instead, she wants the so-called “1776 project” version of history, which as retired Yankton teacher and committee leader Paul Harens says “white-washes history, and I do mean white.” What will prepare our kids for a successful future — truth, or indoctrination in falsehoods?
Then there’s the governor’s nepotism and corruption. She gave one daughter a high-paying job for which she was not qualified, then added a huge raise. The other daughter was denied a property appraiser license, so the governor intervened, and the long-serving department head was forced out and paid $200,000 to keep quiet.
Such abuses of power always surface in one-party states, whether it’s Russia, China or South Dakota. The Missouri River may be low this year, but the swamp in Pierre is deep. Perhaps it’s time to pull the plug. Both Ravnsborg and Noem should go.
