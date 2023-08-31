Everyone should learn the signs of a stroke.
In this day and age, we have mysterious blood clots that we now seem to live in. Learn the signs. Don’t Ignore them. Don’t be a tough guy or person and think you can “walk” it off.
On Aug 15 2023, I can tell you a story about a healthy man. He woke up as normal. He went about his early morning ritual. Suddenly, he started feeling dizzy and nauseous. He went in, woke his wife up at 2:45 a.m. and said, “Get dressed. A trip to ER is needed and we’re not waiting for ambulance.” Away they went. The symptoms got worse.
As he was wheeled into ER, he told them he was having a stroke. Long story short, within 20 minutes, the blood clot-dissolving shot was administered. Thirty-six hours later, the friend was discharged from hospital. He walked out 36 hours later! Recognition and fast acting saved a lot of grief.
In this time of much uncertainty and unneeded stress, learn the signs of stroke. The life you save may be your own or loved one. Have a good day and smile.
