I am losing confidence in our City Manager form of government. I have attended two of the last commission meetings in person and listened to several of their meetings over the past year. Rarely do commissioners ask questions, rather they seem comfortable taking their lead from staff. However, the City Manager form relies on elected commissioners to guide the course of city government and direct staff to manage the process. In order to lead the process, elected officials need to do some of their own research, seek and listen to input from the public and fellow commissioners who might differ in opinion, ask questions, build consensus and work out the best solutions as an elected body.
It was disappointing on July 10 when no commissioner or staff member could answer specific questions asked by citizens regarding due diligence on a recent business transaction. At that same meeting, the commission did vote unanimously to use a work session in August to discuss how the commission should utilize incentives in future business contracts. I applaud Commissioner Hunhoff for his leadership in introducing this action item and I suggest interested Yankton citizens attend. It takes all three, involved commissioners, dedicated staff and engaged citizenry to move our community forward.
(11) comments
End of the day Judy the committee done the right thing. They sold a piece of empty property that is being developed into place of employment for people. Brings tax base into city county coffers. Offers growth. South Dakota like every where has kids with college degrees that can’t get jobs to pay off school debt. Here is Chance to do so. Yankton area has long bleed the brain drain with kids leaving. Too long the powers to be in Yankton have held control and real growth stalled out. No matter what all the “sour grapes” of Yankton say. The committee made the right choice. Start welcoming the company in to town rather then putting out negative vibes.
Great letter and comments. The same feelings of many in this community.
I have said it before and I will say it again, we need a strong mayor form of city government, such as Sioux Falls. Then, and only then, will you have accountability and transparency. Time to do away with hired government. Elect a strong mayor, and if that person is not competent a replacement can be elected. Hiring our government leaders doesn't work, particularly when you have a commission that provides little or no oversight, and is not capable of doing there own research.
If you look at a city agenda and the supporting documents that go with it you will notice that the city manager tells the commission how to vote on agenda items. How much faith can you have in a city commission that takes orders from an administrator they hire, give significant annual salary and benefit increases to, and seldom have respectful open dialog at a city meeting.
Bottom line, the city commission does not make their own decisions. The city manager controls and manipulates the city commission. The city commission clearly has no control over the city manager. Now is the time to change our city's form of government and give a voice back to the taxpayers and citizens.
The city commission can introduce a resolution to bring forth a change in government by election, or the citizens can initiate it through petition. I would rather see the city commission do it by resolution. One could then at least see them open their eyes for once and do their due diligence.
Well said Judy.
Yes good letter but in the end the correct decision was made. Was made by many people. You don’t have that many folks with personality to be strong mayor. Too small of town
Excellent letter, Judy. Thank you.
Excellent letter, Judy. Thank you. Mary Pat Bierle
great letter!
Larry you are correct that decision was made by many people, all people hired by, and under the control of the city manager, without any direction or input by the city commission other than to approve a recommendation by the city manager, for the city manager.
Furthermore Larry you have been gone from this area for far to long to even suggest we have nobody capable of being a strong mayor. You take care of your hometown of Greely, Colorado and the citizens of Yankton, SD will take care of Yankton. If we need you ill advised comments we will set up a time to discuss a contract for your consulting services. Until then we are capable of running affairs without any of your recommendations.
If the issue of discussing the city commission's role in local government does go to a commission work session, and/or if we should change to a strong mayor form of government, the city manager and all city staff, including the city attorney, should be asked to leave the room, as it would be a direct conflict of interest for any of them to interject opinions in hopes of salvaging there own resume and job. More importantly the city manager should have no possible means of bringing an agenda forward, or controlling the outcome of those meetings. Remember in the city manager form of government the city manager has all power of hires, the commissions only authority is over the finance officer. That of course is questionable in Yankton as the city manager has assumed that role as well.
Yankton Resident. I may have far closer ties to this area than you even know about. Since you so knowledgeable in all matters. Is there local/state ordinances/state law that says a non resident can’t have opinions? Other non residents I know submit opinions but you don’t whine about theirs. All due respect sir I will continue to submit my opinions on what ever topic I wish to.
Also let’s put the secret club house rumor mill to rest. I have no ties to Paradigm Technology. NONE ZERO ZILCH. That not to say I am not going to make appointment and check out the fine firearms they make. If I like what I see I will buy 5 for my grandkids for XMAS. I myself have always been a Ruger man. But I have no ties of any sort to Paradigm and hope they do well in Yankton.
There you are, Larry. You've been avoiding me, old pal. Haven't you, you old rascal?
Larry, I remember back in February of 2022 when your man Trump declared Putin a “genius” and “savvy” as he invaded Ukraine.
So I understand why you can’t bring yourself to oppose Trump's friend Putin, and want to let him conquer and keep Ukraine.
(It’s still hard for me to wrap my brains around so many Republicans supporting the Russians instead of the USA, but this is the Trump era.)
So instead of appealing to your patriotism, let me - as one businessman to another - try appealing to your pocketbook.
Yes, supporting Ukraine is expensive. And yet these expenditures are still a bargain.
Our billions in aid to Ukraine are only a tiny portion of our defense budget of around $1 trillion.
So doesn’t spending about 6% of our defense budget to have the Ukrainians destroy nearly half of Russia’s conventional military capability seem like an absolutely no-brainer investment?
And now that Russia is on the ropes on the battlefield and are fighting each other at home, wouldn't it be wise to spend even more if we have to?
And actually, we (the USA, NOT Ukraine) have ALREADY won in major ways that will not easily be undone. Ways that already make the expense of this war VERY COST EFFECTIVE. (For us.)
Especially when you compare it to the enormous expense of having to fight the Russians if we quit and let them recover from the tremendous damage already inflicted upon them by the Ukrainians.
If the Russians are allowed to build back their war machine and continue taking back more of their old empire, they will be MUCH harder to stop.
And here are the major ways we (the USA) are already winning the in the Ukrainians’ war against the Russians:
1️⃣ The loss of the European fossil fuel market as a result of Putin's astounding strategic failures.
We (the US) are now providing the Germans with large shipments of our Liquid Natural Gas that are being received at terminals they’ve built in record time since the war started.
This among other measures they and other Europeans have taken is removing them (and soon other European nations) from ever needing to depend on Russian fossil fuels again.
Of course Putin can still sell to China and India at cut rate prices, but even they are expanding cheaper green energy infrastructure to escape dependence on unreliable foreign energy sources.
Also, for the foreseeable future Putin has succeeded in 2️⃣ Uniting the free world against him, 3️⃣ expanding NATO and 4️⃣ relegating Russia to an impoverished client of China with a third or fourth rate military.
Happily, the US is already getting our money’s worth.
The only thing left to be determined is whether your Trumpster wing of what’s left of Reagan’s Republican Party can stop us from helping Ukraine achieve victory.
I wonder if you can pause telling us how “Putin owns Biden” and “Biden is a Russian Collaborator” and explain why you Trumpsters love Russia so much?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.