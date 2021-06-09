Apparently, Sen. Rounds and Sen. Thune supported the attack on the Capitol and the attempted insurrection of the United States of America. Sen. Rounds and Sen. Thune, your actions are treasonous. You are a shameful example of what it means to be an American.
You should both leave Washington and never return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.