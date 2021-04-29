In the Book of Numbers, the Israelites were impatient and whining about bad food and dying in the desert. Then God sent poisonous snakes and people died. They repented and God had them put a bronze snake on a pole, and they would look and live. Presumably, those who didn’t believe and thought it was a dumb idea died.
Today we have a Savior on a cross who saves and gives life. But people defy life through rejection of God’s gifts and His leaders with no masks and no vaccine. I honor conscience about vaccines. God’s gifts and healing agents are dedicated scientists, doctors, labs and vaccines. God’s saving actions are people with masks and cautionary habits.
False prophets defy God and tell lies. “It’s a dumb idea to wear masks,” “COVID is a lie” or “No vaccine for me.” But God doesn’t cure stupid.
Ms. Noem is no fan of God-given care for the sick. I’ve told her that flaunting no masks needs the same word of Jesus to Satan in the desert: “Thou shalt not tempt the Lord Thy God.” Her delusion is “We’re only at eighth in deaths per 100,000.”
Jesus says to love our neighbors as ourselves. How is it love when one carries a death sentence coupon in a pocket — one for you and one or more for others? Do you have that much contempt and hate for your life? Whom do you hate so much that you would give death? No mask. No vaccine.
No death from snakes. No death from COVID. How is it that people kick God in the shins for giving hope and protection from catching and giving COVID?
God’s grace and love. Life-changing gifts. It’s not about me. It’s about us. That comes from God — and that’s freedom, not slavery of no masks and vaccines. Eradicate COVID, all hands on deck!
