Overheard: Yankton Middle Schoolers can’t wait to get to High School because they’ll have less work. True or not, it indicates that a high school degree, like the dollar, has been greatly devalued by government policies.
This is not a new problem, or specific to Yankton: it’s been going on across America for at least the last forty years. From 2001 to 2015 I taught undergraduate and graduate level university classes full time to adults at night. With graduate degrees in different disciplines, I taught across a wide range of subjects. Often, I found myself telling those high school graduated adults that 80% of the material in their coursework was something I learned in high school.
It shouldn’t be that way. High school should deliver value to young adults beyond a prerequisite experience for college admission. From coast-to-coast, parents have started to wake up and demand measurable educational value at all grade levels from their school boards. Instead of implementing questionable curricula agendas and mandates in the name of health and safety, schools should support, not subvert, parents’ unalienable rights to nourish and prepare their children to be adults who can engage life’s many challenges with more successes than failures.
High school graduates should not need to go to college for a liberal arts education that teaches life skills like critical thinking, communication, constitutional citizenship, and enough social and physical science to live in today’s world. We need to reverse education’s devaluation.
