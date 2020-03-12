Band is a great activity. Well maybe not for everyone, but band is fun, loud, and you can do it with your friends. Last year I started band. I think you should too. I think you should be in band because you could be with your friends, it’s very, very fun and loud with groups, and simply, just why not? Band has many instruments like trumpet, saxophone, tuba, clarinet, flute, percussion, trombone, baritone, French horn and more, but I’m just naming a few.
I just really hope you join the band.
