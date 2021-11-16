I wish to respond to the recent action, or should I say, the inaction by the Yankton School Board regarding the mask mandate.
I believe Superintendent Kindle and the school board are ignoring the will of the people by extending the mask mandate in the school system. Per KYNT 1450, Yankton School District is the only school district in South Dakota still mandating masks. Mitchell and Huron dropped their mandates Monday night.
There is evidence that masks have only limited effectiveness in protecting against transmission of the COVID-19 virus and that is only if it is a N-95 mask and worn properly. I have a friend who is a licensed and practicing medical doctor who states that masks offer little to no protection. He believes contracting the virus and getting natural immunity is the only way to slow down the COVID-19 virus spread. But that is not what the school board wants to hear.
It appears the superintendent and board are dictators rather than a representative democracy. Maybe they should look to the recent results of the governor’s election in Virginia where the Democratic candidate stated that parents should not have a voice in their children’s education. How did that turn out for that candidate?
It is sad when, as noted in the Press & Dakotan article, people are intimidated by the school board and administration if they speak out in opposition. Remember this in the next school board election.
