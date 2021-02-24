Being old and Republican, I remember when President Nixon said “I am not a crook” referring to his taxes. He then paid back taxes and a fine, which started the practice of presidential candidates releasing their taxes.
I remember President Reagan saying “Tear down that wall,” referring to the Berlin wall. That wall was the one of the greatest symbols of privilege, authoritarian and fascist governments of the later 20th century. The wall was removed bringing democracy to eastern Europe and beyond, today however democracy is eroding at an alarming rate.
In 1953 President Eisenhower said “we must have a balanced budget before cutting taxes.” In 2002 Vice President Dick Cheney, said deficits don’t matter when wanting to cut taxes. The national debt was $158 billion in 2003, then some tax cuts and six years later, the debt was over $10 trillion.
On June 16, 1858, a Republican senator said “a house divided cannot stand.” The Civil War started April 12, 1861, bringing an end to the legality of buying and selling people in the United States.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a Republican said to other Republicans and the RINOS, “It’s now the party of Trump and if you’re not coming along were coming for you.”
As a Republican, I read and I urge you to read the Resolution Regarding the Republican Party Platform, for a few words can change history.
