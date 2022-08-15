I was a member of 40 and 8 Voiture 121 that served veterans and citizens in Northeast Nebraska when Gene Twiford joined us. I am sad to write that Gene Twiford, his wife Janet daughter Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling were murdered recently in their homes in Laurel, Nebraska. As a member of “The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses” (Honor Society of American Veterans” Gene served his community, his State and our Nation with pride and dedication for over 32 years.
Like many other veterans I also followed his work getting Nebraska’s Highway 20 designated “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. This dedicated Voyageur traveled to 31 Nebraska communities to get permission to designate Highway 20 as “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway,” as he felt all of these veterans’ deserved recognition and needed to be honored. Many of his comrades want it to be known that they would call him “The father of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.”
