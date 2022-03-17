I graduated from McLaughlin High School, located on the Standing Rock Reservation, in 1969. I think the white race has so denigrated the Native Americans, we should feel some pain for the many acts of disrespect
Perhaps, too, we should quit coddling members of the white race. We need to own what we have done for too long.
