On April 23, 2020, a bipartisan group of six senators wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asking him to extend the “safe harbor” deadline for wind and solar projects because of COVID-19. This extension would give the renewable energy companies more time to collect even more tax credits from the taxpayer.
Among the six senators were Chuck Grassley and John Thune, both fierce proponents of the tax credits for wind and solar. In the past both have pledged their support to phase out these credits. But it never happens.
Thune and Grassley are among the top recipients of campaign contributions from wind and solar. They are in bed with big business and other politicians using the virus as an excuse to fill their own pockets.
In your spare time watch “Planet of the Humans” on YouTube, directed by liberal Michael Moore. It exposes the renewable energy scam as a cash cow for corporations and politicians with zero net effect on climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.