Good government protects the rights and liberties of its citizens as well as helping, more than hindering, their economic wellbeing. Since 2000, the US government under both political parties has failed. Only now are the courts reversing unconstitutional mandates: freedom is not filling out paperwork to prove one’s religious faith to employers, government or otherwise — much less have it rejected.

Basically, the government takes money from our economy (us) and makes us think they are giving us something, while charging very good wages and benefits in the process. It can borrow without responsibility because it has a monopoly on power only limited by the will of the people through their representatives’ actions.

