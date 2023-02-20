Good government protects the rights and liberties of its citizens as well as helping, more than hindering, their economic wellbeing. Since 2000, the US government under both political parties has failed. Only now are the courts reversing unconstitutional mandates: freedom is not filling out paperwork to prove one’s religious faith to employers, government or otherwise — much less have it rejected.
Basically, the government takes money from our economy (us) and makes us think they are giving us something, while charging very good wages and benefits in the process. It can borrow without responsibility because it has a monopoly on power only limited by the will of the people through their representatives’ actions.
Federal debt ballooned from $5.6 trillion in 2000 to $30.821 trillion before adding the $1.7 trillion just signed into law. That pumped today’s debt from 30.824 trillion to about $32.5 trillion, which means existing federal debt alone is now over 140% of our GDP.
Understand: About one third of the $23T USGDP is government so only $15.5 trillion can grow to pay debt. Therefore, 11% more GDP is needed to pay for the $1.7 trillion addition alone. USGDP is projected to grow only 1-2% annually for the next ten years, which means the new appropriations are totally irresponsible because there’s also the other $30 trillion to pay. Raising taxes to do the job would bankrupt everyone. How can we address this pending disaster?
Re-engaging the public in the more comprehensible politics at the county level should help.
