The logic used to justify abortion is the same logic that was used to justify slavery.
1) It’s my (property/body), so it’s my choice how it is used.
2) They aren’t really human.
3) They are better off (as slaves/dead).
4) My lifestyle would radically change.
We are using 19th century plantation owner rationale when we assume that our financial, emotional, educational or social objectives entitle us to deny the rights of another. It is sad that a nation that found the courage to put an end to the horror of slavery can still devalue the life of unborn children.
The Supreme Court has made a noble first step for human rights.
