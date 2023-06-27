A secret too good to keep: with garden bugs, grasshoppers wanting our food — I feed them! Feed them powdered sugar. They have no pancreas to digest sugar so they blow up. I made a shaker from a jar and made several holes in the lid. Sugar is also good soil food. Hope this even helps your garden.

