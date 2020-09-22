Congratulations to the Yankton Community Library (YCL) for being recognized as Arts Advocate of 2020 by Yankton Area Arts (YAA). During this difficult time, the YCL staff has set a high standard for quality public service. In the best of times, reading is a joy and a pleasure. In the worst of times, reading is a distraction and a consolation.
Thank you, YAA, for honoring these public servants. And thank you, YCL, for continuing to be a source of hope and happiness to the Yankton community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.